Police: 19-year-old crashes through Fairview Park home, then runs away

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A 19-year-old Cleveland woman could face charges after being accused of crashing through a Fairview Park house and then fleeing the scene.

According to a release from the City of Fairview Park, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. March 19.

A silver Chevrolet Equinox hit a house in the 4600 block of West 228th Street in Fairview Park.

The female driver of the vehicle panicked and fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of police.

Through evidence left at the scene and the follow-up investigation by the Fairview Park Police Department, the 19-year-old suspect was identified as the driver of the vehicle and is cooperating with investigators.

The preliminary investigation of the accident indicates driver inexperience rather than recklessness that led to the accident.

Upon the completion of the investigation, the driver will be cited and charged through Rocky River Municipal Court.

No injuries were reported.