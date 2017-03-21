Neighbor of Boy Scout accused of rape calls charges ‘disgusting’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are disturbing new details in the case of a former Boy Scout troop leader, charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

A neighbor of Aaron Robertson, 28, voiced strong reaction to the charges brought against him.

In an unsealed search warrant released to FOX 8, Robertson met the victim he's accused of sexually assaulting through the Boy Scouts, at a home in North Ridgeville; the same troop where he served as troop leader.

The affidavit goes on to say the sexual abuse began in the spring of 2015 and progressed over the next two years, with most of the abuse taking place in a storage building in Olmsted Falls.

The victim was also allegedly raped inside a home in North Ridgeville, as well.

Ed Dean says while he never saw Boy Scouts at Robertson’s home, he did see him possess troop paraphernalia.

"Loading equipment for jamborees or something like that. So, I knew he was associated with the Boy Scouts to some degree," said Dean.

Robertson, also a former Olmsted Falls auxiliary officer, was arrested in a sting operation earlier this month. He confessed when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.

No one answered at his Olmsted Falls home.

Police say Robertson also ran a business doing work as an electrician, and also as an installer of security cameras in private homes and commercial businesses, including child day care centers.

Even more shocking details in that affidavit: "Affiant thinks that Aaron Roberton may have remotely accessed some of these surveillance systems using his own personal computer."

Ed Dean says, “I think it's a negative statement on society as a whole as far as where we've come, and I’m just disgusted."

Robertson apparently portrayed himself as an Olmsted Falls police officer during the time of the alleged abuse.

According to the affidavit, investigators have confiscated DNA evidence as well as computers and firearms from that home in North Ridgeville.

More charges could surface in this case.

As for more victims, that's still a possibility as well.

