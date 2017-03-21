× March 21, 2017

Donut Grilled Cheese

It’s called MAD grilled cheese for a very good reason! You will go crazy over this delicious menu item at Mary Ann Donuts. It’s a grilled cheese sandwich made with a donut bun. Mary Ann donuts has several locations in Canton and North Canton.

www.MaryAnnDonuts.com

Toast to Spring

Celebrate spring at Landerhaven! Spring Fest, featuring 30 varieties of craft beer and 30 varieties of wine, is Friday, March 31st at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Buy your tickets before Friday and you’ll save $15 dollars! Designated driver tickets are also available.

www.Landerhaven.com/Springfest

Vacation Deal of the Week

Not sure where to vacation next? Consider Jamaica! If you book your trip by March 30th, you’ll save up to $350 dollars per reservation! Must travel between now and December 15th, 2017. Call Canary Travel for more information. 216.252.1000

www.CanaryTravel.com

Stand up for Downs

Today is World Down Syndrome Day. We celebrated by checking out Stand up for Downs – where adults with down syndrome learn stand up comedy and improv. Stand up for Downs is hosting a Barn Bash on April 8th at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick. For tickets: click here.

www.standupfordowns.org

Meatless Meals

Kelly Waddell from 216 Bistro Food Truck stopped by the studio to feature meatless meals for the Lenten season. Shrimp tacos and the mac & cheese melt are two of the truck’s offerings. You can book 216 Bistro for your next big party!

www.facebook.com/pages/216-bistro-truck

Spring Make Up

Put your best face forward this spring! Local makeup artist Kimberly Seenarine-Pfeifer featured some of the season’s trends, including glossy and glittery eyes.

KajalbyKimberly.com

Nature Comes to You!

The Cleveland Metroparks’ EcoExplorer stopped by the station. It’s a mobile education unit meant to bring the park to you. Education is a big part of the Metroparks mission.

www.clevelandmetroparks.com

