× Man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling heroin that led to deadly overdose

BEREA, Ohio — A Berea man has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison for selling heroin that resulted in a deadly overdose.

Brandon Wagner, 43, was previously found guilty of distribution of heroin. The Department of Justice said, according to court documents, Wagner sold heroin in March 2016 that led to a Lakewood man’s death.

“Aggressive enforcement of the law will remain part of the solution to combating our state’s opioid epidemic,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David A. Sierleja. “The detectives who worked this case are to be commended for their thorough investigation.”

“The crisis we have in our communities due to heroin and fentanyl is not a problem for just the addicted,” Lakewood Police Chief Tim Malley said via a press release. “The families and friends are just as intimately involved with the damage and sorrow this causes. The Lakewood Police Department will continue to investigate all of our overdose cases to hold those accountable that have participated in any way in ending someone’s life. Those selling the heroin know that fatal consequences are all too likely with what they are selling, all for a few dollars. The Lakewood Police Department will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to hold those accountable and take them off our streets for lengthy prison sentences.”

More on the heroin epidemic, here.

How to help those battling addiction.