Man robs PNC Bank in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland.

The suspect passed a demand note to a teller at the PNC Bank on Pearl Road at about noon. The FBI said the worker complied with the robber’s demands and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Cleveland Division of Police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for tips leading to the identification and prosecution of the person responsible. Calls can remain anonymous.

More stories on area bank robberies here

41.419101 -81.728880