Man points gun at tellers during Lyndhurst bank robbery

LYNDHURST, Ohio– A robbery suspect pointed his weapon directly at tellers of a Lyndhurst bank on Tuesday.

The man walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Cedar Road with a “long gun,” the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. He pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.

No one was injured.

The FBI said the suspect got into a red sedan with silver trim along the bottom of the doors, described as a Nissan Altima or Maxima. There was another person in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Lyndhurst police or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for tips leading to the identification and prosecution of the person responsible. Calls can remain anonymous.

41.502253 -81.505702