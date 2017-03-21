Man charged in deadly Akron shooting over stolen dirt bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday after offering to sell a dirt bike on social media.

A local family believed the $4,000 Yamaha dirt bike to be the same one that was stolen from their garage in February 2016.

When they learned that it was being offered for sale online, they began communicating with 24-year-old Keith Johnson. The family agreed to meet him on Danmead Avenue in Akron.

"We do know there was some communication on Facebook messenger so they are making the communication, they attempt to hook up to see the bike and they finally meet last night," said Akron Police Lieutenant Rick Edwards.

"They meet on Danmead, they get into an argument over who owns the bike. The bike is reported stolen. The 40-year-old actually has a title for the dirt bike saying he reported it stolen, that its his bike," Edwards said.

Johnson's father, Shawn Johnson, told FOX 8 News his son had the bike for only about three months after buying it from a friend and had no idea it was stolen.

"He told them he didn't steal it and he bought it, and he wasn't just going to give it to them. They could give him some money, they could have it back. And he tried to leave and they shot him," Shawn Johnson said.

A caller was on the phone with 911 when the shots were fired. The caller was attempting to get officers to the scene to help them convince Johnson to give back the stolen bike.

Noises, like a motor revving, can be heard on the call. Then a man takes the phone away and confesses that he believed his family was being threatened so he fired the fatal shot.

William S. Knight, 63, explained he is a CCW permit holder and he felt tKeith Johnson was going to hurt his son-in-law. He said his son-in-law was trying to prevent Johnson from leaving with the dirt bike.

"The (bike's legal owner) grabs onto the bike and the suspect that's on the bike. And that's when the father-in-law fired a shot and struck the 24-year-old male that was on the bike and struck him in the head," Edwards said.

Knight was arrested and charged with felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter

41.087587 -81.477614