Live video: April the pregnant giraffe appears agitated, keepers say

HARPURSVILLE, NY.– Everyone’s favorite pregnant giraffe was a bit off Tuesday evening, keepers at Animal Adventure Park reported.

April seemed agitated and her back end was swollen. She was also not happy with the veterinarian.

According to the park, located in Harpursville, the vet is trying to desensitize April to the Doppler, which is used to check blood pressure. If you were watching at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, you might have noticed the white, box-looking device.

“It’s easy to forget that she is a big and dangerous creature, you have to be real careful with how far you push them,” the vet said.

This is the fourth calf for April, who is 15 years old. The baby will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall when it’s born.

When had the chance to ask Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch some questions about April earlier this month, here’s what he had to say.

42.154179 -75.669017