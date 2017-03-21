Judge places baby found outside vacant home in custody of Children and Family Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A baby found outside a vacant home in Cleveland Sunday night has been placed in the custody of Children and Family Services.

That decision was made by a judge during a hearing on Tuesday. The child's mother is in jail and did not appear at the hearing.

On Monday, the I-Team uncovered new information about the case.

Sunday night, Cuyahoga County social workers turned to the I-Team and the public. A woman called a hotline saying she had found a baby crying outside an abandoned home near 78th Street and St. Clair Avenue. Social workers needed to identify the child and find the mother.

Shortly after FOX 8 put out the child’s picture, the county says the mother came forward.

But a police report shows, the woman who claimed she found the child waited nearly four hours to call for help for the little girl. And then, the woman did not call 911.

Court records filed Monday by social workers say the “mother left the child with an inappropriate caregiver.” The mother cannot provide for basic needs for the child; she does not have stable housing, and the father is a minor.

Social workers had asked a judge to keep the baby in temporary foster care as this gets sorted out, and, once again, the judge placed the child in the custody of Children and Family Services for now.

