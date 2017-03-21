Hit-and-run driver strikes police cruiser in Shaker Heights; suspect caught in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A hit-and-run driver struck a K-9 officer's cruiser in Shaker Heights and has been caught in Cleveland.

It happened around 3:30 this afternoon on Chagrin and Lee Road in Shaker Heights.

Police tell the FOX 8 I-Team, after hitting the police cruiser the suspect took off and headed towards Cleveland where another crash occurred.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital.

The officer and his K-9 were not injured.

