Fox Recipe Box: Eggplant Rollatini

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's a recipe that takes Eggplant Parmesan to a whole new level and the best part of this dish is that it is not difficult to make.

Ruth Levine, former chef and owner of the popular restaurant Bistro 185, has begun a new chapter of her culinary career. Ruth is teaching private cooking classes and offering her services as a personal chef. Ruth taught Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make Eggplant Rollatini.

Eggplant Rollatini

Ingredient List:

4 eggs - Beaten

3-4 cups Japanese Panko Crumbs

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

2-3 cups (about 1/2 lb.) grated parmesan

12-16 slices Eggplant - sliced 1/4" thick

3- cups (about 12 oz. shredded mozzarella- whole milk)

1 1/4 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 cup shredded fresh basil leaves

Fresh grated nutmeg a few grinds

Salt and Pepper to taste

3- 4 cups really good purchased marinara sauce

Olive oil for frying

Procedure :

Put Beaten Eggs in shallow plate

Combine the Panko Crumbs with Salt and Pepper and 1 Cup Parmesan Cheese and granulated garlic.Slice Eggplant the long way -into 1/4 " thick slices and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Filling:

Combine the Ricotta Cheese, the remainder of the Parmesan , the shredded mozzarella, fresh basil leaves, salt and pepper to taste and few grinds of nutmeg.

Dredge the Eggplant slices first in the beaten egg and then in the Panko-Parmesan mixture - fry until light brown and drain - continue with all slices

Divide filling among the eggplant slices and roll - starting at the short end.

In a baking dish put 1 cup of the marinara on the bottom. Lay the rolled and filled eggplant seam side down . Spoon remaining marinara on top of the rolls top all with some parmesan and shredded mozzarella. Bake at uncovered at 350 degrees F until cheese melts - about 30 minutes.

Can be assembled in stages and few days ahead. Serve with a green salad and or some pasta. Enjoy !!