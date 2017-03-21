Founder of Cleveland’s Singing Angels has passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The founder of Cleveland's The Singing Angels has passed away.

Bill Boehm started The Singing Angels in 1964 -- a group of young singers representing the diversity of Cleveland. The group has traveled around the world performing for popes, presidents and pop stars.

They have performed numerous times on FOX 8 News as well.

According to The Singing Angels Facebook page, the family has requested a private funeral service, but many of the Angels alumni are planning a tribute to Boehm, who was 96 years old.

"The Singing Angels will be planning a joyous public celebration of such an important and wonderful life in the coming weeks. We will keep everyone informed," they wrote.

The Singing Angels asks anyone who may be posting memories of Mr. Boehm on social media to include the hashtag #BoehmsAngels so that they can share and celebrate the thoughtful words and memories of their beloved founder.

**More on The Singing Angels.**