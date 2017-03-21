Fairview Park family credits Guardian Angels for protecting them after SUV barrels into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK - One family says they are thankful everyone is safe after a driver crashed an SUV into their living room.

"I was lying down on the couch watching TV and hear a boom and all of a sudden I'm in the middle of the room and debris is falling," said Nancy Stoessner.

Nancy says it took a minute to figure out what was happening. When she got off the couch and turned around an SUV was parked in her living room.

She watched as the driver climbed out of the door, then on top of the hood and escaped through the massive hole in the front of the home.

Despite running from the scene, Fairview Park Police later caught up with the driver. Police told FOX 8 she is a 19-year-old Cleveland woman who does not have a valid driver's license.

Officers said the SUV was borrowed from a friend. The woman will be cited for a traffic violation, criminal charges could follow. Police called the incident an accident, citing driver inexperience. The investigation is ongoing.

"Stay at the scene no matter how bad it is," said Lt. Paul Shepard. "She really compounded her problems by leaving the scene."

The homeowners are now focused on repairing their house and counting their blessings this crash was not worse.

"Unreal, unreal no one got terribly hurt and we just thank God that everyone was safe and nobody died," said Stoessner. "...Somebody was watching over me and God bless Guardian Angels because they protected me that night and my family."