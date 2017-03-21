Cold air moving into the area; Showers this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A batch of cool, Canadian air will trickle into northeast Ohio late tonight into Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs will recover to the mid-to-upper 40s Thursday afternoon!

Meanwhile, even milder air is on the way for late this week into the early weekend. Depending on the exact geographic positioning of this front, low-to-mid 60s are likely this weekend!

Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for thunder late-day Saturday. So, you may want to head outside earlier in the day to enjoy the warmth before the rain arrives!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: