Cleveland police chief to thank public for support after hit-skip death of officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams will express his thanks to the community this morning for their support after the death of Officer David Fahey.
He’ll speak at a press conference set for 10 a.m.
Fahey was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Interstate 90 in January while directing traffic.
Israel Alvarez was later arrested and faces charges in that crash.
