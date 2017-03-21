× Cleveland bar where woman fell on St. Patrick’s Day cited for serving alcohol to person under 21

CLEVELAND– The downtown Cleveland bar where a woman was critically injured in a fall is facing additional citations.

The 20-year-old victim fell from a second-floor balcony at Spirits Restaurant and Bar on West 6th Street in the Warehouse District on St. Patrick’s Day. It happened in the midst of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Investigative Unit cited the bar for sale of intoxicating liquor to a person under 21 years of age and furnishing intoxicating liquor to a person under 21 years or age.

The Cleveland Division of Fire also cited Spirits for several violations, including obstructed exits, fire extinguishers not maintained and no occupancy sign on the second floor. Another violation mentioned railings on the second floor were deemed unsafe. Fire officials ordered the bar to stop using the area immediately.

The last update provided by MetroHealth Medical Center was that the woman was in critical condition.

Spirits is owned by George Nakhle and the Warehouse Entertainment Group, according to the Department of Public Safety citation.

41.500184 -81.699491