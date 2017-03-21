Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Big changes to some Ohio laws start today.

Gov. John Kasich signed 17 bills into law on the same day back in December. So now, many of them start now.

See below for a list of some of those bills:

Concealed Carry

Starting Tuesday, Senate Bill 199 allows anyone with a concealed carry license to take their firearms more places. This includes day care facilities and non-secure areas of airports and private planes.

It also includes drop-off locations and certain baggage areas.

Senate Bill 199 also allows employees to store their guns or bullets in their cars while at work.

Colleges can now allow certain people or groups to carry weapons on campus.

Bicyclists

A new law also requires drivers to leave at least three feet of space when passing bicyclists.

Ohio reported 282 crashes between cyclists and vehicles in Cuyahoga County last year. Nearly 238 of them involved injuries.

Violators face a minor misdemeanor and potential fine of up to $150.

There are 17 other states that already have this law.

Wireless Equipment

Senate Bill 331 would, in part, allow wireless providers like AT&T to install new cell phone towers in public spaces without the city's approval.

It's part of a so-called Christmas tree law. The bill war originally written to regulate dog sales, but lawmakers added several amendments at the last minute, including this bill. It would potentially allow companies to place cell equipment over sidewalks, traffic signals and streets.

Mayor Frank Jackson claims the law violates the city of Cleveland's rights under home rule. So the city is seeking a temporary restraining order to block it from going into effect.

Cleveland is one of 80 cities suing the state over this law.

