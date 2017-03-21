Alleged thief shot to death after man spots stolen dirt bike being sold on Facebook

AKRON, Ohio — A Streetsboro man is accused of shooting another man to death over a stolen dirt bike allegedly being sold on Facebook.

According to police, William Knight faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Police say two dirt bikes had recently reportedly been stolen from Knight’s son-in-law. After it was learned that one of the bikes was reportedly being offered for sale on Facebook, the duo made contact with the man allegedly selling it.

They met with him at around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of Danmead Street.

They had an argument over who owns the bike, and the 24-year-old was shot once in the head by Knight, police say.

Knight, a CCW holder, told police on a 911 call that he felt he had no choice because he felt the 24-year-old was a threat to his daughter- and son-in-law.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:15 p.m.