Weather Outlook: Cold temps before a weekend warm up

CLEVELAND -- Spring has sprung! Spring officially arrived today at 6:29 a.m.

A batch of cool, Canadian air will trickle into northeast Ohio late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs will recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon!

Meanwhile, even milder air is on the way for late this week into the early weekend. Depending on the exact geographic positioning of this front, mid-60s are likely on Saturday!

Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for thunder late-day Saturday. So, you may want to head outside earlier in the day to enjoy the warmth before the rain arrives!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: