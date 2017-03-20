WATCH LIVE: April’s keeper: ‘We are not in labor at this time’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — April is making progress, but she is still “not in labor at this time.”

That was the update from keepers at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, the park said, “It is very evident in visual observations that the calf if moving up and sticking out!”

The park said they hope this is the week April has her calf.

A new batch of enrichment items is expected to arrive on Monday. They will be installed for everyone watching the live video stream to enjoy.