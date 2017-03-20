Teen arrested for Vermilion High School threat on Snapchat

VERMILION, Ohio– A teen was arrested after the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said she posted a threatening photo on the social media app Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office received a picture on Saturday of a Vermilion High School student posing with what appeared to be shotgun. The image, with the words, “Did someone say mass shooting,” was posted on Snapchat.

Deputies spoke with the boy in the photo, who said he did not take the picture or post the caption. According to the sheriff’s office, the gun was a BB gun, which was seized as evidence.

Authorities tracked down the girl who posted the image. She told Erie County Sheriff’s deputies it was meant as a “joke” and it was “stupid.” She was taken to the Erie County Detention Home on charges of menacing.

Additional officers were sent to Vermilion High School as a precaution.