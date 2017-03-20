Showers, maybe even a thunder shower ahead of next weather system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a period of dry weather until after about 4 or 5 tonight when “round 2” of precipitation is expected to assemble. Showers, and perhaps a thunder shower blossom ahead of the next weather system.

Spring officially arrived today at 6:29 a.m. We get a boost in temperatures today (right on time) with highs in the mid/upper 40s.

A chunk of cool, Canadian air trickles into northeast Ohio late Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon!

Meanwhile, even milder air is on the way for Friday. Mid 60s are likely on Saturday! Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for thunder on Saturday; cooler on Sunday with showers early, highs near 50°.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast; get weather updates, here.