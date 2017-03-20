Shaq agrees with Kyrie: ‘It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.’

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving has a big name backer in his claim that the Earth is flat — Shaquille O’Neal.

Irving made his claim during an interview prior to the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Now, O’Neal is coming to Irving’s defense.

“It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat,” O’Neal said on his podcast “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

“So, listen, I drive from coast-to-coast, and this s*%# is flat to me,” he said. “I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me.”

“I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all the stuff about gravity. Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings?” O’Neal questioned.

“You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not,” O’Neal said. “The world is flat.”

When a co-host of the podcast reminded O’Neal that satellite imagery proves the world is round, he continued to deny it.

“Satellite imagery could be drawn and made up,” he said.

Irving made first made his comments about the Earth being flat on a podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. He has continued to make those claims during follow-up interviews.

It’s unclear whether O’Neal is serious about his statements about the Earth or if he was trolling his listeners.