President Trump’s proposed budget would stop Amtrak in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio— President Donald Trump‘s proposed budget would cut Ohio’s Amtrak passenger train service if it passes.

The Republican’s budget calls for the elimination of federal subsidies for long distance train routes. All seven of the Amtrak stations in the state would lose their trains and end intercity train service.

The Trump administration says the cuts will help the company run shorter lines more efficiently.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says cuts would hurt residents throughout the state who rely on the service to travel for work or visit family.

Representatives from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority say cuts would affect stations that depend on Amtrak as a source of revenue to maintain their facilities.

Similar proposals have been pushed by other administrations. The proposed budget still has to be approved.

More on President Trump, here.