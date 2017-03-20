Police: Man leads officers on high-speed chase with woman and child in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Middleburg Heights police said a man lead them on a high-speed chase after they tried to make a traffic stop.

Police tried to stop the car around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers said that's when the car drove out of the city traveling east on Interstate 480 and then north on Interstate 76.

Officers said the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Middleburg HTS PD high-speed chase ends in crash in CLE. CPD apprehend suspect after he fled on foot. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/WusZ4n0zdH — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 20, 2017

The car crashed after exiting I-76 at West 14th Street in Cleveland. Police said the car just missed hitting a light pole.

A man inside the car tried to run from police. He was captured a short time later on Clark Avenue. Cleveland police used a K-9 officer to help find the suspect and to look for evidence.

Police said a woman and child were also in the car. Their relationship to the driver, whose name was not released, was unknown.

The driver was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police.