Periods of rain; High temp around 50

An area of rain, wintry precipitation, is working through northeastern Ohio. That’s “round 1”. There will be a period of dry weather until after 5 or 6 pm tonight when “round 2” of precipitation is expected to assemble. Spring officially arrives today at 6:29 a.m. We get a boost in temperatures with highs around 50°.

A chunk of cool Canadian air trickles into northeast Ohio Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon! Mid 60’s are likely on Friday! Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for snow on Sunday.

