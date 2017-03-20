Mantua K9 Officer passes away after battle with cancer

MANTUA, Ohio – A local community is planning a difficult goodbye for a beloved K9 officer.

Mantua Police tell Fox 8 that Diablo died Monday morning. Police say the devoted K9 was the only one in Ohio working full-time with a school resource officer. Diablo was eight years old.

Diablo was recently diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous tumor near his spine.

He will be honored this Sunday in Mantua. Police are inviting the community to Crestwood High School for a 3 p.m. memorial service for the loyal companion.

Here is the story of how Diablo’s friends loved their K9 officer:

