Man accused of hitting, killing trooper pleads not guilty on new charges

CLEVELAND– The man accused of hitting and killing an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was back in court Monday morning.

Joshua Gaspar, 37, was re-indicted on more charges earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Gaspar was driving under the influence last September when he hit Trooper Kenneth Velez who was conducting a traffic stop on I-90 near Warren Road.

Gaspar originally faced two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence, but as the investigation continued, he was re-indicted on additional charges of driving with an invalid license. That elevates his previous felony charges.

Gaspar is under a court-supervised release which includes GPS monitoring and regular drug testing. He must also not drive.

He will be back in court on March 29.

