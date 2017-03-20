Live video: ‘No pressure April the Giraffe, but April the month isn’t far away!’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Maybe April the giraffe is waiting for April.. the month?

We are all still on baby watch as all eyes are on the sweet giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Here is the park’s latest Facebook post:

“Good Morning Everyone and Happy Spring!

Keeper report is that belly/baby continue to stay towards the back end. Observation over night peaked our interest a few times, but nothing to report just yet. April is eating but not as ravenous as days prior.

No pressure April the Giraffe, but April the month isn’t far away!” **Check out the April Giraffe Cam on Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube page**