Kidnapped woman talks about how she used insulin pump light to escape from trunk

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A woman who had been kidnapped at gunpoint and thrown in the trunk of her own car is now speaking out.

Brittany Diggs, 25, talked to TODAY about her daring escape: She was seen on surveillance video jumping out of the trunk of the car and running to safety.

She told TODAY it all started when the man tried to rob her outside of her Alabama home; when Diggs told him she didn’t have any money, she says he forced her to drive him around in her car while he tried to rob other people.

Eventually, she was told to get in the trunk, and her life was threatened several times.

“My biggest fear was he was going to drive this car into a river and I’m going to drown there and no one is going to know I’m in this trunk,” Diggs told TODAY.

Then, she came up with a plan. She remembered seeing a video on Facebook about trunk latches. She realized there was a latch inside the trunk of her car. Using her insulin pump light, she was able to see in the darkness and free herself.

Diggs decided to speak out to help catch the person who did this to her. She will not be returning to her home after what happened to her.

**Read more, here**