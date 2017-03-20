Key Center outdoor renovation plans presented to city

CLEVELAND – The new owners of Key Center, The Millennia Companies, have submitted their plans for a renovation of the Key Tower’s lobby, plaza and the hotel.

In a presentation to the Cleveland Landmarks Commission, Millennia stated that the renovations would hopefully begin with the outdoor plaza of the complex. The plan is to add much more greenery to the area, walking paths and an outdoor pavilion.

The outdoor renovations are estimated to cost $1 million, and are part of the overall $24 million renovation plan. The outdoor renovations will begin in May and are scheduled to be finished by early fall.

The Key Center, located on Public Square, is a 57-story tower which houses the Cleveland Marriott Downtown, offices, a parking garage and is attached to the 10-story historic Society Corporation bank building.