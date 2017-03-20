I-Team: Video shows moments after man fatally shot by Euclid police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- Police have released video to the Fox 8 I-Team showing the scene moments after an officer shot and killed a 23-year-old man last Monday.

The dash and body camera videos show officers surrounding Luke O. Stewart’s vehicle. Officers also performed CPR on the man before the ambulance arrived. Stewart died shortly after the shooting.

State BCI agents are investigating the shooting. They say Stewart did not have a weapon. They are trying to determine if he used the vehicle as a weapon.

His family tells us they are heartbroken.

“He had two small boys,” said his cousin Jocelyn Smith. “He was not violent. We want to know what happened.”

Police say moments before the shooting, officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Shortly after police arrived, one of the officers radioed dispatch and said another officer was in the car with the suspect and the car took off. Seconds later, shots were fired.

“He was shot multiple times,” Smith told Fox 8. “Why did the officer get in his car? Why did he shoot? We want to know.”

The family had a vigil outside of the police station Monday.

“We deserve some answers,” said Terra Stewart, Luke’s sister. “He dropped his friend off early in the morning in Euclid and said he was tired. We think he was sleeping in the car.”

Euclid police say they cannot discuss the case while the matter is being investigated.

