Forecast: spring showers to end the first day of spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Spring has sprung! Spring officially arrived today at 6:29 a.m.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

A batch of cool, Canadian air will trickle into northeast Ohio late Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs will recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon!

Meanwhile, even milder air is on the way for late this week into the early weekend. Depending on the exact geographic positioning of this front, mid 60s are likely on Saturday! Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for thunder late-day Saturday. So, you may want to head outside earlier in the day to enjoy the warmth before the rain arrives!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: