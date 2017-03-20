FBI looking for armed suspects who robbed Euclid bank

EUCLID, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the Euclid Police Department are looking for three suspects wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

The FBI says on Friday, March 17 at around 10 a.m., three male suspects robbed the Eaton Family Credit Union on Babbitt Road in Euclid.

The suspects were described as black males, possibly in their teens.

Two of the suspects had guns; one suspect jumped the teller counter.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on these suspects, you’re asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Euclid police. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information which leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those responsible.