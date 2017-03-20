Cleveland Metroparks makes big announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating their 100 year anniversary with exciting new activities and events. Cleveland Metroparks and KeyBank are teaming up to provide people across Northeast Ohio new ways to connect with Cleveland Metroparks.

Cleveland Metroparks will offer a fireworks and music spectacular at Edgewater Park Saturday, July 22, marking the "eve" of Cleveland Metroparks 100th anniversary. The free event will also include live local bands, food trucks and numerous outdoor recreation activities.

Beginning in June, the Metroparks is kicking off a special centennial concert series. Five community concert events will be hosted throughout the Park District featuring live music from the past 100 years.

"As two organizations with decades of a longstanding commitment to Northeast Ohio, we are incredibly excited to work together to further connect the community and celebrate the past 100 years," said Cleveland Metroparks CEO, Brian M. Zimmerman.

The Cleveland Metroparks and Key Bank are also bringing back a favorite zoo feature from the past. "The partnership will launch next month, bringing back KeyBank ZooKeys. This unique throwback made its original debut in the 1960s, and is a natural tie-in at the Zoo during the centennial year," said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. With over two dozen designated boxes placed throughout the Zoo, children can insert a customized KeyBank ZooKey to unlock an exclusive, educational message specific to each animal. The commemorative key will provide a special experience for kids of all ages and is sure to bring back memories for parents as well.

