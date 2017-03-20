Child porn suspect found dead in jail hours after arrest

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Police Department is investigating the death of a child pornography suspect, who was found dead in his jail cell just hours after being arrested.

Elyria police say they executed a search warrant just before 9:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of Purdue Avenue.

There, detectives found several hundred videos and images of children and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody and then to the Elyria Police Department for processing.

The man was placed in a jail cell and was being checked on every 30 min, police say. When detectives checked on him for the last time, the man appeared to be dead.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office was also asked to investigate the suspect’s death.

Further details, including the man’s name, were not immediately released.

