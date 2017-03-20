Charges filed in connection with disappearance of Parma teen who was later found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Three people have been charged in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Katarina Bitterman, who was later found in Salem, Massachusetts.

According to Parma police, Michael H. Julien, 19; and his mother, Renee M. Hanson, 43, both of Salem, Massachusetts, were indicted Monday by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on charges of Inducing Panic, Interference with Custody, and Obstructing Justice; they are all felonies of the fifth degree.

Katarina Bitterman will also be charged with one count of Inducing Panic in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Bitterman was reported missing on March 4. She was found about a week later at the home of Julien and Hanson after an investigation determined she was staying at their residence. She was found unharmed.

An investigation by Parma police, along with Cleveland and Boston FBI agents, turned up evidence that Julien and Hanson allegedly plotted together to bring Bitterman back to Salem in order to live with them.

According to police, the investigation also revealed that Hanson traveled alone to Parma on March 4 and picked up Bitterman a short distance from her home after her parents were gone; Hanson then drove Bitterman back to Salem.

Julien is currently being held in the Essex County (Massachusetts) House of Corrections. Hanson is not in custody at this time.

