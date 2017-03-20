Beautiful moment LeBron James gives Nike shoes to kids from Cleveland Clinic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — It was a moment that put smiles on so many faces.

Last week, LeBron James hosted a group of kids from Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation. The patients visited the Cleveland Cavaliers practice facility in Independence to celebrate the launch of the brand new Nike Soldier 10 FlyEase.

The shoes, which were just released this morning, are specifically designed to go on and off easier for athletes of all abilities.

LeBron interacted with the kids and gave each of them a pair of the new shoes.