Woman who fell from Cleveland bar balcony still in critical, bar cited for violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman is still in critical condition after Cleveland Police said she fell from a second floor bar balcony on St. Patrick’s Day.

As of Sunday, Spirits Restaurant and Bar on W. 6th St. is closed, with a pink code violation notice on the front door.

The notice was delivered by the Cleveland Fire Department and explained several city code violations after inspection.

One violation, 381.04, states “the illegal use of non-compliant railings that are deemed unsafe… Cease use of 1st and 2nd fl. immediately.”

On Friday, the woman was taken to at MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the incident.

It happened as thousands were downtown for the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Police said the bar will be closed due to hazardous conditions.

Fox 8 reached out to the bar owner for comment, but has not since heard back.

