Weather: chilly, foggy evening ahead

CLEVELAND - We’re definitely slow to clear, but we’re at least seeing some breaks of sun before we lose daylight. It’s a chilly once again with temperatures in the mid and upper 30’s this evening.

A pretty uneventful night with light winds and seasonable temps. Watch out for more fog formation overnight into tomorrow morning. Visibility could get rather low!

Spring officially arrives Monday, March 20, at 6:29 a.m. We get a boost in temperatures with highs around 50, but unfortunately, spring showers will develop in the afternoon.

A chunk of cool Canadian air trickles into northeast Ohio Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the teens to near 20° Thursday morning. Highs recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon! Mid 60’s are likely on Friday! Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for snow on Sunday.

