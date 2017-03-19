Rock Hall remembers legend Chuck Berry

CLEVELAND, Ohio — People all over the world are remembering legend Chuck Berry. The music pioneer died Saturday at a home in Missouri. He was 90.

In 1986, Berry was the first person inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Rock Hall’s President and CEO Greg Harris released the following statement on Berry’s death:

Chuck Berry is rock and roll. The undisputed original poet laureate, he influenced every rock and roll artist after him and every guitarist that ever plugged in. Today, we celebrate his poetry, his artistry and his massive contributions to 20th century culture. It’s fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rock and roll as we know it would not exist without him. Hail Hail, Rock and Roll. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry.

