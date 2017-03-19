Indians’ Kipnis out for another month; Brantley to play Monday

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis will be out for at least another month, while left fielder Michael Brantley is expected to play in Monday’s game, the team said in a news release on Sunday.

Kipnis received a second opinion on his lingering shoulder injury on Friday night in Goodyear, Arizona. Doctors say Kipnis is still dealing with shoulder inflammation, and should sit out for another four to five weeks, the release said.

Also injured, is pitcher Cody Anderson, who will be out for the 2017 season because of an elbow sprain. Anderson has elected to go with surgical intervention for treatment, the team said.

There’s good news, though: Michael Brantley, who only played 11 games in the 2016 season, is expected to start for the Tribe on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear Ballpark.

**More stories on the Indians, here**

Updates:

Michael is expected to start in left tomorrow.

Kip will resume hitting/throwing in a week. Approx. 4-5 weeks from game action. pic.twitter.com/dsvd2a1PM8 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 19, 2017

Couple more:

Tyler Naquin is day to day with knee soreness.

Cody Anderson has opted, after a second opinion, to undergo Tommy John surgery. pic.twitter.com/dq4W8CKcJ9 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 19, 2017