I TEAM: Police, county trying to ID toddler found wandering on Cleveland street

CLEVELAND - Social workers from Cuyahoga County are trying to identify a toddler who was found in the area of East 78th and St. Clair Avenues on Sunday.

The little girl is about 14 or 15 months old and weighs 20 pounds. She was wearing the pink patterned jacket, pjs and boots she has on in the photo. She doesn't talk yet.

She was taken to a hospital to be checked out, according to Mary Louise Madigan with Cuyahoga County.

If anyone has any information about this child, please contact the county's child hotline at 216-696-KIDS.