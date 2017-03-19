Here’s the first day of spring forecast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Monday is the first day of spring! But it’s a chilly start with temperatures in the mid and upper 30’s overnight this Sunday.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

A pretty uneventful night with light winds and seasonable temps. Watch out for more fog formation overnight into tomorrow morning. Visibility could get rather low!

Spring officially arrives Monday, March 20, at 6:29 a.m. We get a boost in temperatures with highs around 50, but unfortunately, spring showers will develop in the afternoon.

A chunk of cool Canadian air trickles into northeast Ohio Wednesday, overnight lows will be in the teens Thursday morning. Highs recover to around 50° Thursday afternoon! Mid 60’s are likely on Friday! Showers will kick off the weekend with a chance for snow on Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: