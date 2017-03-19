Drying out today; temps around 50 for first day of spring Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Untreated surfaces could get slick early this morning with the risk of freezing drizzle around. Watch out on area sidewalks or in your driveway. Clouds with patchy drizzle are likely through the morning hours. Looks like we’ll finally start to dry out around lunchtime, clouds will be slow to clear, but we could see a few sunny breaks before sundown, especially west. Highs will top around 40 degrees today.

Spring arrives Monday, March 20, at 6:29 a.m. We get a boost in temperatures with highs around 50, but unfortunately, spring showers will develop in the afternoon.

Look for more of a “spring feel” late week…Here’s your latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: