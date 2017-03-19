Clevelanders, Rock Hall remember the legendary Chuck Berry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Chuck Berry, the first person inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is being remembered around the world for his legendary music as news of his death spurs many to visit the place he helped build in Cleveland.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is standing in part because of Berry and his music, inspiring generations of performers.

"He was such a part of the rock and roll hall of fame," said Jason Hanley with the museum. "He did a fundraiser for the museum. He was here at the actual groundbreaking for the museum itself. He played the Concert For the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and famously got on stage with Bruce Springsteen."

Chuck Berry was a rock & roll original. It's fitting that he was first into our HOF. Hail Hail, Chuck: https://t.co/KVRiI5Ke8I #RIP pic.twitter.com/jr9g6YURku — Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 18, 2017

Berry, 90 died Saturday in Missouri. His contributions to Cleveland and iconic music will live on in the hearts of fans young and old.

"He influenced everyone," said Brighid McCoy of Atlanta before her young daughter Ella chimed in. "Yea he influenced Prince, Metallica," said Ella who struggled to pronounce the name correctly. "Metallica and everyone else and he made the music your Nana grew up with." said Brighid.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

The museum is honoring Berry by lowering the flag at half-staff Sunday and playing only his music.

"Chuck Berry no doubt was an originator, innovator and somebody who quite literally helped create rock and roll," said Hanley.

In 2012 Berry came back to Cleveland for a tribute concert in his honor featuring a variety of notable musicians. The celebration ended with a special presentation and performance from Berry.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's President & CEO Greg Harris has issued the following statement on the death of 1986 Inductee Chuck Berry:

Chuck Berry is rock and roll. The undisputed original poet laureate, he influenced every rock and roll artist after him and every guitarist that ever plugged in. Today, we celebrate his poetry, his artistry and his massive contributions to 20th century culture. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rock and roll as we know it would not exist without him. Hail Hail, Rock and Roll. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry.

