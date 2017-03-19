Chickens and goats take over FOX 8 for Agriculture Week, National Poultry Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's National Poultry Day! That called for a celebration today with the whole range of feathered friends that provide meat and eggs for us.

Resident farmer and animal expert Dr. Frank Krupka stopped by our studio this morning to provide some more fowl facts!

Meanwhile, National Agriculture Week is wrapping up today, but there was still time this morning to promote the people behind the food we eat every day.

The FCA Kids Farm stopped by FOX 8 Sunday morning with their latest litter of goats!

**Click here for more information on National Poultry Day

**Click here for more information on National Agriculture Week