Students, staff remember Wellington teen killed in car crash

LAGRANGE TWP., Ohio — Students, coaches and parents are remembering the life of a 17-year-old Keystone High School student killed in a car crash Friday.

A vigil was set for Saturday morning at the high school to remember the life of Nathanial Barrett, of Wellington.

Let's get together tomorrow morning and grieve together. I'll be at the school at 8am. Anyone is welcome. — Coach Griswold (@TheMrGriz) March 17, 2017

Thank you all for showing up this morning. Great first step in healing. Grab a buddy and plan a sleepover. Love one another. — Keystone Athletics (@KHSathletics) March 18, 2017

According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:17 p.m. on state Route 301 south of Whitney Road in LaGrange Township.

Barrett was driving a 2006 Acura MDX south on state Route 301 when he lost control went off the left side of the road and hit two trees.

Barrett was wearing his seat belt. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Alcohol or drug use are not suspected, and the crash remains under investigation.

Many within the community took to social media to remember the student:

A tragic day for the Keystone community. Prayers for the family and for all those who loved Nate. @TheMrGriz gathering at the HS at 8am Sat — LaGrange UMC (@lagrange_umc) March 18, 2017

RIP Nate 💜 You will forever be loved and missed by so many. Prayers go out to the Barrett family tonight. — KHS Student Section (@_KHSspiritouts) March 18, 2017

