Students, staff remember Wellington teen killed in car crash

LAGRANGE TWP., Ohio — Students, coaches and parents are remembering the life of a 17-year-old Keystone High School student killed in a car crash Friday.
A vigil was set for Saturday morning at the high school to remember the life of Nathanial Barrett, of Wellington.
According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:17 p.m. on state Route 301 south of Whitney Road in LaGrange Township.
Barrett was driving a 2006 Acura MDX south on state Route 301 when he lost control went off the left side of the road and hit two trees.
Barrett was wearing his seat belt. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Alcohol or drug use are not suspected, and the crash remains under investigation.
Many within the community took to social media to remember the student: