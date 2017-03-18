Metroparks ranger taken to hospital after water rescue at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Metroparks ranger was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a water rescue, authorities said.

According to Cleveland fire spokesperson Larry Gray, it happened just after 1 p.m. at Edgewater Beach.

A passerby noticed a man struggling in the water. The unknown person pulled the man to safety on the rocks, then left the scene, Gray said.

A Cleveland Metroparks ranger then arrived and “stabilized” the man on the rocks, blocking him from the crashing waves and preventing him from falling back in the water until additional help arrived. In doing so, Gray said, the ranger took the brunt of the cold conditions and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for hypothermia.

The man who was rescued from the water was also taken to Metro for treatment.

Further details, including the conditions of both the rescued man and the ranger, were not immediately released.

