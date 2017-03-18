Gilmour Academy defeats Africentric, 65-54, in Division III

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gates Mills Gilmour Academy used a 3-pointer barrage to pull away from defending champion Columbus Africentric 65-54 in a girls Division III semifinal on Friday at Value City Arena.

The Lancers (23-5) play the Versailles-Winchester Eastern winner on Saturday night.

Gilmour made four straight 3-pointers, two by Emma Gurley, to turn a 47-44 deficit into a 56-49 lead with 2:57 to play. Gilmour made 11 3-pointers to set a Division III semifinal record and the teams combined for a record 16 3-pointers.

Emily Kelley led the Lancers with 24 points, while making six 3-pointers. Gurley had 17 points and Naz Hillmon scored 16 for the Lancers.

Africentric (25-4), led Gilmour 41-34 in the third quarter. Jordan Horston led scoring for Africentric with 17 points.

We are the champions!!!! pic.twitter.com/jPWDiIHoNa — Gilmour Athletics (@GALancerAD) March 18, 2017